Stranger Things’ Final Season Slated for 2025, Netflix Confirms

On Wednesday, Netflix announced on social media that Stranger Things will return for its fifth and final season in 2025.

The streaming platform chose Nov. 6—celebrated by fans as “Stranger Things Day”—to reveal the news, fueling anticipation for the beloved series’ conclusion. Though Netflix didn’t share a specific release date, it unveiled all eight episodes’ titles, giving fans hints on how the storylines may unfold. Additionally, the new season will be set in the fall of 1987, advancing over a year from the events of season four, which concluded in the spring of 1986.