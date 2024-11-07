A recent confirmed report states that Australian breakdancer Raygun has retired from the sport, professionally speaking, after the extreme backlash she received for her performance at this year’s Olympics.

Raygun aka Rachael Gunn announced her decision while appearing on the Jimmy & Nath Show in her native brazil, where she said she’ll no longer be competing in future competitions.

When asked if she’ll return for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, Raygun replied with a laughin “No!” She added, “I still break, but I don’t compete. I’m not going to compete anymore, no.”

Gunn admitted that she was planning to continue competing, but after the Olympics “that seems a really difficult thing for me to do now, to approach a battle […] the level of scrutiny that will be there. I still dance and I still break, but that’s in my living room with my partner,” she joked.

Raygun’s Olympic routine didn’t score a single point, which was highlighted by bouncing on her feet like a kangaroo, leading to a flood of jokes and memes online.

“I did not like that. It’s so many great breakdancers that I don’t know why they had this particular person doing that,” said superproducer Dr. Dre during an Entertainment Tonight interview. “It was funny, I got some laughs out of it, but what the fuck? […] There are incredible breakdancers out right now; I don’t know how that happened.”