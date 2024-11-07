Young Thug would not be home without the awe inspiring work of his attorney, Brian Steel. But the flowers have gone beyond his own lawyer as Young Thug just issued a powerful gesture of gratitude, the 33-year-old rapper recently spoke to law students, emphasizing the crucial role they could play in helping others.

As part of his 15-year probation, Thugger is required to complete community service and he is already at it. This week, while speaking with students, Steel appeared at Emory University School of Law and invited the “Hot” rapper to address the students via phone. “You gotta always look at it like they’re there to put us in prison, and you guys are here to keep us from prison,” Young Thug told the aspiring lawyers.

Thug went on to praise Steel, saying, “Brian Steel is the best person possible. He should be a professor. You guys should become lawyers. I think it’s very important to help people out of the situations they’re in the best you can. I mean, what side do you want to be on? You want to put people in prison for mistakes? Because everybody makes mistakes, they’re human.”

Get this, Young Thug encouraged the students to consider the vulnerability that anyone might face, highlighting the importance of having advocates like Steel. “And everybody on this phone, in this classroom, you always need to know that you’re one mistake away,” he said. “I feel like we need more people like Brian Steel on this earth and less people like that.”

The platinum rapper further underscored the significance of the legal profession: “So I think it’s very, very, very important to be a lawyer over anything. Lawyers and doctors are the two greatest things that were ever founded. You actually help people. That’s doing the real God work.” He wrapped up his message by urging the students to stay committed to their goals and offered himself as a resource.

ICYMI, Young Thug was released from custody on October 31 after pleading no contest to racketeering conspiracy and pleading guilty to charges related to drugs, firearms, and gang activity. As part of his probation terms, he specifically requested permission to work and communicate with Gunna, despite an initial restriction on contact with gang members. In his final hearing, Steel delivered a compelling defense, explaining how Thug’s lyrics had been misinterpreted and emphasizing the positive impact he’s made in music, for his artists, and in his community.