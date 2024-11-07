The Hip Hop world has openly expressed its relief after Young Thug was released from prison this week, but the YSL RICO trial continues with two other codefendants and a new piece of evidence. The stabbing of YFN Lucci in 2022 while behind bars reportedly contributed heavily to how prosecutors presented the YSL RICO case and the purported danger a the feud between the two factions.

Reported YSL member, Jayden Myrick aka YSL Tripp, allegedly stabbed Lucci in March 2022, which was before the YSL RICO indictment was handed down or any arrests were made in the case. Shannon Stillwell and Deamonte Kendrick aka Yak Gotti are the only two co-defendants left in the case, so any evidence left to be presented in the RICO case will be brought forth in their trial.

On Tuesday (November 7), prosecutors shared the footage from the YFN Lucci stabbing during the YSL RICO trial during the retired Fulton County Jail security head’s testimony. Prosecutors claim that this supports the notion that YSL members carried out criminal acts on behalf of the collective. Also, they allege that this stabbing resulted in the retaliatory murder of Shymel Drinks, according to local court journalist Meghann Cuniff.

Additionally, the court ordered Myrick, Lucci’s alleged assailant, to undergo a mental evaluation after he claimed that Donald Trump offered him legal advice. There is no timeline for the trial of Stillwell and Kendrick, but the YSL RICO trial has been the longest trial ever in the state of Georgia.

It has also been reported that Lucci, whose real name is Rashawn Bennett, could be getting out of prison on parole as soon as January 2025.