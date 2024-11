50 Cent’s iconic “Candy Shop” video, featuring R&B artist Olivia, has officially reached 1 billion views on YouTube, marking his second entry into the Billion Views Club. The 2005 hit follows his earlier milestone with “In Da Club.” Known for its sleek visuals and catchy hook, “Candy Shop” solidified 50 Cent’s status in hip-hop history. Currently ranked #73 among top U.S. artists, 50 continues to celebrate his enduring influence in music.