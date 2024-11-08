Ab-Soul Drops New Album ‘Soul Burger’ in Tribute to Late Friend DoeBurger

TDE’s Ab-Soul has returned with Soul Burger, his first album since 2022’s Herbert. This project is a tribute to his childhood friend DoeBurger, who passed in 2021 and encouraged Ab-Soul to make upbeat music for fans to enjoy live. Throughout the album, Doe narrates, inspiring Ab-Soul to push forward.

The 15-track album features a lineup of high-profile collaborators, including Vince Staples, JID, Lupe Fiasco, Doechii, Ty Dolla $ign, and Thirsty P. Production comes from 9th Wonder, Kal Banx, TaeBeast, Terrace Martin, and ScHoolboy Q, among others. Soul Burger blends Ab-Soul’s lyrical depth with dynamic beats, promising a celebratory experience that reflects Doe’s influence.