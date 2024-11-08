TDE artist Ab-Soul has released Soul Burger, his first album since 2022’s acclaimed Herbert. The album features DoeBurger, Vince Staples, Doechii, JID, Lupe Fiasco, Ty Dolla $ign, Jason Martin, Thirsty P, Kamm Carson, Fre$h, Punch, and Asia Holiday with production from 9th Wonder, ScHoolBoy Q, Kal Banx, Terrace Martin, Rascal, TaeBeast, Devin Malik, Beat Butcha and more. With Soul Burger, Ab-Soul pays tribute to his childhood best friend, DoeBurger, who passed away in 2021. Doe always encouraged him to create more upbeat music for fans to dance to at shows, so this project is both an homage to him and a reflection of the music he inspired Soul to make. Throughout the mixtape, Doe serves as a narrator, urging Soul to persevere despite his challenges.

Ab-Soul is known for challenging rap’s conventional narratives with his deep, thought-provoking lyricism and distinctive style. Joining Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) in 2007, he became part of the revered Black Hippy collective alongside Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and Kendrick Lamar. His music often delves into personal hardship, philosophy, and social issues. His journey has been marked by significant struggles, including being diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson Syndrome at age 10, which severely impacted his vision and skin. The 2012 loss of his best friend and longtime girlfriend also deeply influenced his music, inspiring his breakout track “The Book of Soul” on his sophomore album Control System. After a six-year hiatus, Ab-Soul returned with Herbert (2022), an album that showcases his vulnerability as he reflects on mental health, grief, resilience, and self-discovery—earning praise from both fans and critics for his growth and authenticity.

Soul Burger Tracklist

Advertisement

9 Mile

Paiday

All That ft. Jason Martin, Thirsty P

California Dream ft. Vince Staples, Kamm Carson

B.U.C.K.O. Jr

I, Myself & Me ft. Doechii

DND ft. NOTORIOUS N.I.Q.

Don Julio 70 ft. Fre$h

Go Pro ft. Ty Dolla $ign

Saudi Sweats

Squeeze 1St 2

Crazier ft. JID

Peace ft. Lupe Fiasco, DoeBurger, Punch

The Sky is Limitless ft. BLXST, Asia Holiday

Righteous Man