In the latest news in the human trafficking case against Bad Boy Entertainment CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs, attorneys for the singer’s former partner, Cassie Ventura, have called out Diddy’s legal tactics. Last week, Diddy’s attorneys filed a motion for a gag order after a witness spoke publicly about their grand jury testimony, a move that Cassie’s lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, has criticized as hypocritical.

Wigdor contends that while Diddy seeks to silence witnesses and victims, his own family members have been vocal in defending him. In a statement filed with the court on November 1, Wigdor pointed out the inconsistency, highlighting recent comments from Diddy’s son, Quincy, who called the allegations “devastating” on Instagram and insisted that “the truth will prevail.” Diddy’s mother also released a statement through her lawyer, decrying the charges as a “public lynching” and “a narrative created out of lies.”

“These statements show Diddy’s attempt to muzzle everyone else is beyond ironic,” Wigdor asserted. “If Diddy’s family can tell their side of the story, then Cassie and other accusers deserve the same right.”

In his letter to the court, Wigdor went further, addressing Diddy’s lead attorney, Mark Agnifilo, who has described the case as a “racially motivated prosecution.” Wigdor argued that the gag order would limit not only Cassie but also anyone who claims to have been victimized by Diddy, regardless of their relevance to the criminal case, from speaking about their experiences.

“It is not clear exactly whom Mr. Combs seeks to silence with his requested relief,” Wigdor noted, “but his submission suggests that anyone who has claimed to have been a victim of Mr. Combs—regardless of whether their experience is relevant or connected to the criminal case at hand—must be prevented from speaking out about their allegations.”

Wigdor’s comments follow a string of public statements by those close to Diddy, with Ventura’s legal team arguing that Diddy’s actions aim to control damaging narratives while allowing his family free rein to defend his image.

