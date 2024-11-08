After joining A Tribe Called Quest at their induction into the Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame (only the 12th hip hop group to be inducted), Consequence releases a new single, “What Has America Done,” which is now available. “What Has America Done” features Public Enemy’s Chuck D (and he also illustrated the singles cover art) and Tony Williams. “What Has America Done” will be included on the deluxe edition of Nice Doing Business With You (which will include seven new tracks) which will be released on 11.22.24.

With the video that was premiered by TMZ earlier today, Consequence and Chuck D give a State of the Union address on the heels of the Presidential election.

“The results of the 2024 Presidential Election are a reflection of who and where we are as a nation. Like it or not, especially if you’re African American, we must continue to pursue our equalities and make sure we do everything in our power to level the playing field as best we can” Consequence commented. “In doing so, we can forget where we’ve been and what it took to get where we are.”

Advertisement

“Avatars like they’re the new Klan hoodies” Chuck D asserted. “The more things change, the more they stay the SAME”!

Nice Doing Business With You features appearances from Con’s frequent collaborator Kanye West (who guests on “No Apologies,” and produces “Bloodstain”), Chris Rock, YNW Melly, Tony Williams and Con’s son Caiden The Crownholder. Consequence also produced the bulk of Nice Doing Business With You.