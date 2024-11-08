Consequence Drops New Single “What Has America Done” Featuring Chuck D

After joining A Tribe Called Quest at their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as only the 12th hip-hop group to receive the honor, Consequence has released a powerful new single, What Has America Done. The track features Public Enemy’s Chuck D, who also illustrated the cover art, and singer Tony Williams. The single addresses pressing social issues, creating a “State of the Union” moment amid the post-election climate.

“The results of the 2024 Presidential Election are a reflection of who and where we are as a nation. Like it or not, especially if you’re African American, we must continue to pursue our equalities and make sure we do everything in our power to level the playing field as best we can” Consequence commented. “In doing so, we can forget where we’ve been and what it took to get where we are.”

“Avatars like they’re the new Klan hoodies” Chuck D asserted. “The more things change, the more they stay the SAME”!

Advertisement

What Has America Done is part of the deluxe edition of Nice Doing Business With You, set for release on November 22, 2024. The expanded album will feature seven new tracks, including collaborations with longtime partners like Kanye West (who appears on No Apologies and produces Bloodstain), Chris Rock, and Caiden The Crownholder, Consequence’s son.

With its politically charged message, What Has America Done adds another layer to Consequence’s extensive discography and affirms his commitment to social commentary in hip-hop.