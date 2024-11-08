FERG Unveils New Album ‘DAROLD’

Today, hip-hop artist FERG drops his highly anticipated album, DAROLD, via RCA Records. Marking his first full project since 2020’s Floor Seats II, DAROLD presents an intimate look into FERG’s life journey, honoring the family members who shaped him, including his mother, father, and grandmother. Named after his birth name, DAROLD explores his past, present, and future, weaving stories of triumph and hardship that define him.

The album’s artwork, a self-portrait painted by FERG, adds a personal touch to the project. DAROLD features collaborations with Future and Mike WiLL Made-It on “Allure,” Coco Jones on “French Tips,” and appearances from icons like Mary J. Blige, Dapper Dan, and Harlem’s own Alumni Ensemble. Through tracks like “Thought I Was Dead,” DAROLD solidifies FERG’s evolution, offering fans an authentic look at his influences and aspirations.