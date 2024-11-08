IOTheSinger Unveils New Single “Tomorrow” Following Sold-Out European Tour

After captivating audiences across Europe and gathering over 400,000 streams on Spotify, IOTheSinger (formerly known as AYO) has released her latest single, “Tomorrow.” The Washington, D.C. native, who recently delivered an intimate performance at Songbyrd Music House, crafted “Tomorrow” as an empowering anthem, featuring lyrics that echo resilience: “Today is the tomorrow of yesterday, so choose to stay.”

Collaborating with top talent, IO enlisted Chris Fisher on keys, Austin Stahle on guitar, Jon Laine on drums, Jean-Francis Varre on bass, and Frank Marchand for mixing and recording. “Tomorrow” will feature on IO’s upcoming Pop Rock LP, IO.

“According to the World Health Organization, anxiety and depression has increased by an overwhelming 25%. As an artist, as someone who has struggled intimately with anxiety and as a former teacher whose students, colleagues and friends also struggled, Tomorrow is my way of helping myself and others feel seen,” IO details in a press statement.

