On the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, things got spicy as they tend to get. Joe Budden and his co-hosts took shots at Drake over his recent taunts aimed at DeMar DeRozan during the Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors game. Marc Lamont Hill, who was a guest on the show, was particularly critical of Drake’s “tough guy” behavior courtside. “It was the corniest sh*t I’ve ever seen,” Hill said. “Drake’s not wrong for feeling a way. If I think we’re cool and suddenly see you Crip walking in a video that calls me a pedophile, I have a right to feel a way about that. But if I’m going to address it, I actually have to do something.”

Budden did not disagree. The rapper turned podcaster called out Drake’s approach to the conflict. “I’m not mad at [Drake] for feeling a type of way; he should,” Budden remarked. “It’s not about the conflict; it’s about how you handle it. But all that standing at the game, mumbling, and cutting his eyes—that’s weak. You a bi**h. I’m not unpacking anything further.”

Gotta admit, Joe spends a lot of time on Drake but I guess that’s his job, right? Talk about “the culture.” As long as we all agree Drake IS a part of the culture. Because he is.

Anyways … Budden’s comments follow Drake’s appearance courtside at the Nov. 2 Kings vs. Raptors game, where he seemed intent on provoking his former friend, DeRozan. Throughout the game, Drake stared DeRozan down and took verbal jabs from the sidelines.

Get this, Drake’s taunts didn’t end there; in a post-game interview, he boldly stated, “If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself.” And after DeRozan missed a three-pointer, Drake was seen mouthing, “Fk outta here, puy,” as the Raptors clinched a 131-128 victory.

Now when it comes to DeRozan, he didn’t engage. Instead he responded on social media by sharing a scene from Friday on his Instagram Stories, where Smokey acts tough only when Deebo’s back is turned—a fitting reference for DeRozan, who was once nicknamed “Deebo” for standing up to a bully in high school.

The tension between Drake and DeRozan reportedly began after the former Raptors star supported Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss, “Not Like Us.” DeRozan, a Compton native mentioned in the song, publicly showed his loyalty to Kendrick by appearing in the song’s music video and attending the Pop Out concert.