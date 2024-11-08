Jorja Smith Unveils New Double A-Side Release and Announces UK & Ireland Tour

Jorja Smith’s latest double A-side release has captivated listeners, featuring the soulful tracks “Loving You” and “Don’t Let Me Go.” Blending her signature sound with moving storytelling, these songs are deeply nostalgic and showcase Smith’s evolution as an artist.

“Loving You,” co-written with Maverick Sabre and Ed Thomas nearly a decade ago, has been revived with a fresh production, allowing Smith’s growth to shine. Meanwhile, “Don’t Let Me Go” reveals themes of resilience and connection, with Maverick Sabre adding harmonies that amplify its emotional depth.

In addition to this release, Jorja has announced a five-date UK and Ireland tour in 2025. The tour includes performances in Manchester’s O2 Apollo and a grand finale at London’s Eventim Apollo, giving fans the chance to experience her artistry live in iconic new venues. Smith’s journey continues to evolve, promising unforgettable nights of soul and emotion.

JORJA SMITH – FALLING OR FLYING US TOUR 2025

FEB 18 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

FEB 20 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

FEB 21 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

FEB 24 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

FEB 26 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

MAR 1 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

MAR 2 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

MAR 4 Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

MAR 7 Boston, MA – Wang Theatre

MAR 8 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

MAR 10 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

MAR 13 Washington, DC – The Anthem

JORJA SMITH – 2025 UK AND IRELAND TOUR

Announcement: 10am GMT, Thursday 7th November 2024

Artist Pre-sale: 10am GMT, Wednesday 13th November 2024

On sale: 10am GMT, Friday 15th November 2024

MAY 30 Manchester, UK – O2 Manchester Apollo

MAY 31 Wolverhampton, UK – University Civic Hall

JUNE 2 Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

JUNE 5 London, UK – Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith

JUNE 6 London, UK – Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith