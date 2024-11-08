Jorja Smith Unveils New Double A-Side Release and Announces UK & Ireland Tour

Jorja Smith’s latest double A-side release has captivated listeners, featuring the soulful tracks “Loving You” and “Don’t Let Me Go.” Blending her signature sound with moving storytelling, these songs are deeply nostalgic and showcase Smith’s evolution as an artist.
“Loving You,” co-written with Maverick Sabre and Ed Thomas nearly a decade ago, has been revived with a fresh production, allowing Smith’s growth to shine. Meanwhile, “Don’t Let Me Go” reveals themes of resilience and connection, with Maverick Sabre adding harmonies that amplify its emotional depth.
In addition to this release, Jorja has announced a five-date UK and Ireland tour in 2025. The tour includes performances in Manchester’s O2 Apollo and a grand finale at London’s Eventim Apollo, giving fans the chance to experience her artistry live in iconic new venues. Smith’s journey continues to evolve, promising unforgettable nights of soul and emotion.
JORJA SMITH – FALLING OR FLYING US TOUR 2025
FEB 18 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
FEB 20 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
FEB 21 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
FEB 24 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
FEB 26 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre
MAR 1 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
MAR 2 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
MAR 4 Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
MAR 7 Boston, MA – Wang Theatre
MAR 8 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
MAR 10 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
MAR 13 Washington, DC – The Anthem
JORJA SMITH – 2025 UK AND IRELAND TOUR
MAY 30 Manchester, UK – O2 Manchester Apollo
MAY 31 Wolverhampton, UK – University Civic Hall
JUNE 2 Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
JUNE 5 London, UK – Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith
JUNE 6 London, UK – Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith