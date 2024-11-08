The Kendrick marathon continues. On Friday, November 8, the Recording Academy revealed the full list of nominees for the 67th annual Grammy Awards, set to be held in February 2025. Kendrick Lamar emerged as hip-hop’s leading contender with a remarkable seven nominations. His hit single, “Not Like Us,” has been recognized in five major categories: Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Record of the Year, and Best Music Video. Additionally, Lamar’s feature on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” earned two more nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

What’s crazy is Kendrick’s Grammy haul comes despite not releasing a new album over the past year. Instead, he made headlines by being part of some of hip-hop’s most significant moments, including his impactful return on “Like That” in March, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. His track “Not Like Us,” which climbed the charts and topped them amid his high-profile feud with Drake, further solidified his place in the spotlight.

The 2025 Grammy Awards will take place on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

As K Dot looks to expand his Grammy legacy, Kendrick Lamar hopes to mirror the success of Killer Mike, who swept the 2024 Grammys’ rap category. The Atlanta rapper claimed multiple awards, winning Best Rap Album for Michael and Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists and Engineers,” his track featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane.

Good luck Kendrick.