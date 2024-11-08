Kluster Flux Drops Explosive Video for “WAR” Featuring NASAAN, Inspired by ‘Fight Club’

Dubstep producer Kluster Flux has just released the video for his high-energy track “WAR,” featuring Detroit’s emerging rapper NASAAN. Known for intense basslines and a DIY ethos, Kluster Flux brings a unique style to the underground bass scene, blending dubstep with hip-hop’s gritty energy.

The “WAR” video pays homage to Fight Club, reimagining the film’s chaos and rebellion for its 25th anniversary. In the video, Kluster Flux and NASAAN channel the movie’s primal themes, creating a visual and sonic experience that feels like an adrenaline rush. “I wanted to make something raw and authentic, and NASAAN was the perfect collaborator,” says Kluster Flux.

The release is a powerful fusion, with Kluster Flux’s intricate production pulsing alongside NASAAN’s sharp lyricism. Known for his innovative approach, Kluster Flux has avoided traditional labels, founding his own, Wicked Enterprises. Reflecting on Fight Club’s influence, he adds, “It’s about breaking boundaries, and this video captures that.”

His next single, “Overdose,” featuring Rick Ross and Gucci Mane, promises to push creative boundaries further, bringing listeners into a dark, cinematic soundscape.