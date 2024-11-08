The Memphis Grizzlies took down the Los Angeles Lakers 131-114 at the FedExForum on Wednesday night, in a game that saw LeBron James and Ja Morant back on the court together for the first time in a while. While fans were thrilled to see the two stars face off, some extra drama added to the excitement.

ICYMI, during the game, Morant and James exchanged “too small” gestures after scoring against each other. Morant started it off after scoring in the paint against Lakers guard Gabe Vincent, bending down and holding his hand just above the floor—holding the taunt longer than usual for added emphasis.

James responded on the next possession, banking a shot off the glass while guarded by Morant. He mimicked Morant’s gesture, lowering his hand to the floor but with a quicker motion.

On the following play, Morant answered with another shot over James and went right up to bump him, earning himself a technical foul in the process.

This was Morant’s first matchup against the Lakers in a while, but he still harbors some lingering tension from their intense postseason rivalry a couple of years back. “I don’t like them,” Morant admitted. “They knocked me out of the playoffs. And then last year, they came here and popped it on our home floor while I was in street clothes. I wasn’t tonight.”

Lakers coach JJ Redick chose not to comment on the interaction, cutting his media availability short.

