Things just got worse for Lil Durk. The Chicago rapper is facing new federal charges related to a fatal shooting at a Los Angeles gas station in August 2022, deepening his legal troubles.

The new charges are serious. According to the Department of Justice, Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, was hit with three additional charges on Nov. 8: “one count of conspiracy, one count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, and one count of using, carrying, and discharging firearms and a machine gun and possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death.”

Get this, federal authorities allege that Durk and his label, Only The Family (OTF), coordinated an attack on a man identified as “T.B.” in revenge for the 2020 killing of rapper King Von. The DOJ claims Durk used funds from his label to place a bounty on T.B.’s head and personally took steps to initiate the violent encounter.

The wild indictment also charges five alleged associates of Durk’s OTF crew: Kavon “Cuz” Grant, Deandre “DeDe” Wilson, Keith “Flacka” Jones, David “Browneyez” Lindsey, and Asa “Boogie” Houston. All five face charges related to conspiracy and firearms offenses, with Jones facing an additional count for machine gun possession.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California alleges that the rapper ordered his team to track down T.B., resulting in a deadly shootout at a gas station near the Beverly Center. The shooting also reportedly claimed the life of a relative of T.B.

What’s more, federal documents claim that, the day before the incident, an OTF member coordinated and financed the travel of the five alleged co-conspirators from Chicago to Los Angeles. Durk and Grant, known as “Cuz,” allegedly flew to L.A. together and used Durk’s credit card to buy ski masks and book hotel rooms.

After reportedly following T.B. for hours, the group allegedly confronted him at the gas station and fired at least 18 rounds.

Following Durk’s arrest, U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada issued a statement, saying, “Mr. Banks is charged with orchestrating a cold-blooded murder that endangered countless lives. Not only that, the shooting occurred in the open, at a gas station at a busy intersection, endangering many others in the area. Violent gun crime of this sort is devastating to our community, and we will have zero-tolerance for those who perpetrate such callous acts of violence.”