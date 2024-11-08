Mariah Carey Launches ‘Christmas Time Tour’ with Festive Flair and Celebrates 30 Years of Merry Christmas

Last night, the “Queen of Christmas” herself, Mariah Carey, began her Christmas Time Tour at the Yaamava Theater in Highland, CA. Produced by Live Nation, this tour marks Carey’s biggest holiday celebration yet, commemorating the 30th anniversary of her iconic Merry Christmas album.

Mariah treated fans to classic hits, including “O Holy Night” and “Miss You Most (At Christmas Time),” which she reintroduced to the setlist. Known for her dazzling wardrobe, Carey wowed with four holiday-inspired costume changes, from a sparkling white gown by House of Gilles to a Santa-inspired bodysuit resembling her original Merry Christmas album cover.

The 21-date tour continues tomorrow in Los Angeles and will make stops in Austin, Nashville, Philadelphia, and Boston before wrapping up in New York City on December 17.

Advertisement

Tickets for Mariah’s holiday spectacle are available on LiveNation.com.

MARIAH CAREY’S CHRISTMAS TIME TOUR DATES

Wed Nov 06 | Highland, CA | Yaamava Theater

Fri Nov 08 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

Sun Nov 10 | Lincoln, CA | The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Wed Nov 13 | Greater Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena

Fri Nov 15 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Sun Nov 17 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Tue Nov 19 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Thu Nov 21 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Sat Nov 23 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Mon Nov 25 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Wed Nov 27 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

Fri Nov 29 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Sun Dec 01 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Tue Dec 03 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Thu Dec 05 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Sat Dec 07 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Mon Dec 09 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Wed Dec 11 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Fri Dec 13 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Sun Dec 15 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Tue Dec 17 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center