Mariah Carey Launches ‘Christmas Time Tour’ with Festive Flair and Celebrates 30 Years of Merry Christmas

Last night, the “Queen of Christmas” herself, Mariah Carey, began her Christmas Time Tour at the Yaamava Theater in Highland, CA. Produced by Live Nation, this tour marks Carey’s biggest holiday celebration yet, commemorating the 30th anniversary of her iconic Merry Christmas album.
Mariah treated fans to classic hits, including “O Holy Night” and “Miss You Most (At Christmas Time),” which she reintroduced to the setlist. Known for her dazzling wardrobe, Carey wowed with four holiday-inspired costume changes, from a sparkling white gown by House of Gilles to a Santa-inspired bodysuit resembling her original Merry Christmas album cover.
The 21-date tour continues tomorrow in Los Angeles and will make stops in Austin, Nashville, Philadelphia, and Boston before wrapping up in New York City on December 17.
Tickets for Mariah’s holiday spectacle are available on LiveNation.com.
MARIAH CAREY’S CHRISTMAS TIME TOUR DATES
Wed Nov 06 | Highland, CA | Yaamava Theater
Fri Nov 08 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl
Sun Nov 10 | Lincoln, CA | The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Wed Nov 13 | Greater Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena
Fri Nov 15 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
Sun Nov 17 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
Tue Nov 19 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center
Thu Nov 21 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
Sat Nov 23 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Mon Nov 25 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Wed Nov 27 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena
Fri Nov 29 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
Sun Dec 01 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Tue Dec 03 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Thu Dec 05 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
Sat Dec 07 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
Mon Dec 09 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
Wed Dec 11 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
Fri Dec 13 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Sun Dec 15 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
Tue Dec 17 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center