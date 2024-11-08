‘NBA 2K25: MyTEAM’ Mobile Game Launches Nov. 29 with Pre-Registration Now Open

2K announced today that NBA 2K25: MyTEAM, a free-to-download mobile game for iOS and Android, will officially launch on November 29, 2024. Pre-registration begins today, November 7, offering fans an early chance to gear up for this highly anticipated release.
In NBA 2K25: MyTEAM, players can build their dream roster, compete in popular MyTEAM modes, and earn Season XP and MyTEAM REP from their mobile devices. With cross-progression compatibility, players can seamlessly sync their progress between PlayStation or Xbox accounts and their mobile devices.
Key Features:
- Auction House Return: Players can browse and trade coveted player cards, making roster building more convenient.
- New Modes—Showdown & Breakout: Breakout, a single-player mode, offers Triple Threat 3v3, Clutch Time 5v5, and Full Lineup challenges with unique rewards. Showdown introduces a multiplayer challenge where players compete in head-to-head matchups with a 13-card lineup.
- Roster Management on the Go: Players can experiment with different lineups and manage their squads anytime, anywhere, competing in challenges to earn MyTEAM REP.
- Enhanced Gameplay and Controller Support: Featuring Bluetooth controller compatibility, NBA 2K25: MyTEAM delivers immersive gameplay with smooth graphics, making each dribble, crossover, and shot come alive.
Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K25: MyTEAM promises an engaging experience for fans of all ages. For more information, visit the Apple or Google App Store and follow NBA 2K on social media for updates.