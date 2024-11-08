‘NBA 2K25: MyTEAM’ Mobile Game Launches Nov. 29 with Pre-Registration Now Open

2K announced today that NBA 2K25: MyTEAM, a free-to-download mobile game for iOS and Android, will officially launch on November 29, 2024. Pre-registration begins today, November 7, offering fans an early chance to gear up for this highly anticipated release.

In NBA 2K25: MyTEAM, players can build their dream roster, compete in popular MyTEAM modes, and earn Season XP and MyTEAM REP from their mobile devices. With cross-progression compatibility, players can seamlessly sync their progress between PlayStation or Xbox accounts and their mobile devices.

Key Features:

Auction House Return: Players can browse and trade coveted player cards, making roster building more convenient.

Players can browse and trade coveted player cards, making roster building more convenient. New Modes—Showdown & Breakout: Breakout, a single-player mode, offers Triple Threat 3v3, Clutch Time 5v5, and Full Lineup challenges with unique rewards. Showdown introduces a multiplayer challenge where players compete in head-to-head matchups with a 13-card lineup.

Breakout, a single-player mode, offers Triple Threat 3v3, Clutch Time 5v5, and Full Lineup challenges with unique rewards. Showdown introduces a multiplayer challenge where players compete in head-to-head matchups with a 13-card lineup. Roster Management on the Go: Players can experiment with different lineups and manage their squads anytime, anywhere, competing in challenges to earn MyTEAM REP.

Players can experiment with different lineups and manage their squads anytime, anywhere, competing in challenges to earn MyTEAM REP. Enhanced Gameplay and Controller Support: Featuring Bluetooth controller compatibility, NBA 2K25: MyTEAM delivers immersive gameplay with smooth graphics, making each dribble, crossover, and shot come alive.

Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K25: MyTEAM promises an engaging experience for fans of all ages. For more information, visit the Apple or Google App Store and follow NBA 2K on social media for updates.