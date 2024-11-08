New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed the decision to end the city’s program providing prepaid debit cards to migrant families in city-funded hotels, allowing them to buy their food.

Speaking on Thursday, Adams outlined his call with President-elect Donald Trump, during which they discussed collaboration on New York City’s pressing issues, including infrastructure, public safety, and affordability.

“I communicated with the president-elect to express the city’s needs and our intent to work together on behalf of New Yorkers,” Adams stated. He emphasized the importance of moving forward, adding, “The city must move forward, and that is what our call is to do.”

When asked if he and Trump shared views on public safety, Adams expressed confidence in finding common ground, stating, “All of us want to be safe, and that’s something we push for.”

Adams did not address whether immigration policy was part of their discussion or Trump’s recent statements regarding mass deportations. He also declined to comment on the impact of Trump’s presidency on his ongoing federal case, saying only that his “job is to fight on behalf of New Yorkers” and “defend this city.”

During his campaign, Trump blasted charges being placed on Adams, according to Politico, stating, “I just want to be nice because I know what it’s like to be persecuted by the DOJ for speaking out against open borders.”

He added, “We were persecuted, Eric. I was persecuted, and so were you.”