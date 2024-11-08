SC25 SingleAdMat V2

Sueños Music Festival revealed today that Mexican Regional sensation Peso Pluma will headline Sueños 2025, returning to Chicago’s Grant Park on Memorial Day Weekend, May 24-25. After his highly anticipated 2024 set was canceled due to weather, Peso Pluma is back to keep his promise to fans. Following his successful album Éxodo and collaborations with artists like Tito Double P, Gabito Ballesteros, Myke Towers, and JHAYCO, Peso’s headlining act is set to be a highlight of the 2025 festival. Additional artist announcements are forthcoming.

In another significant update, Sueños Music Festival has solidified its presence in Chicago through 2029. C3 Presents and La Familia Presenta have finalized a new five-year agreement with the City of Chicago and the Chicago Park District, securing Grant Park as the festival’s home.

Sueños 2025 will offer expanded festival grounds with exciting new amenities, including a second stage for extra performances, a dedicated dance zone for DJ sets and perreo, and a larger variety of food vendors, bars, and seating. Enhanced live-stream screens throughout the park will ensure fans stay connected to every moment of the action.

To improve the festival experience, the Sueños team is implementing new entry processes. Box offices will open the day before the festival, VIP and GA+ entrances will be separated, and additional staff will streamline navigation and reduce wait times. Increased Way-Finding staff, Security, and Guest Services team members will also be available to support fans.

This year’s festival will feature expanded artist meet-and-greet sessions, immersive activities, games, and more to enhance the experience for all attendees. The presale for 2025 kicks off on Thursday, November 14, at 12 p.m. CT, with fans encouraged to register at suenosmusicfestival.com for early access to passes.