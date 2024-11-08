Wait, what, huh? Rihanna’s recent remarks about her career journey have stirred up speculation that the long-awaited new music may not be coming after all.

Listen, while fans and everyone have been eagerly anticipating her next album, often referred to as R9, Rihanna has been focused on expanding her Fenty Beauty empire, embracing motherhood with her two sons, and pursuing other creative ventures. During an event for Fenty Beauty in Barbados on November 7, the 36-year-old star shared some reflective thoughts that hinted at where her priorities currently lie.

“Obviously, music was the thing that got the attention, but God had other plans for me,” Rihanna said during her speech. Her words sparked conversations among fans, as it seemed she might be hinting at a shift away from music.

The pop diva turned mogul went on to explain how her business pursuits have been deeply personal, saying, “I was able to create in ways that were sincere and genuine and organic and authentic to the things that I loved. So it doesn’t even feel like a job. But when you bring it home…” Her dedication to her brand has clearly given her a sense of fulfillment, suggesting that her creative focus has largely shifted from music to her other passions.

Get this, Rihanna also expressed gratitude to her home country, crediting Barbados as the source of inspiration behind her beauty line. “Coming back home, where the first place I ever met beauty, acknowledged beauty, was at my home here in Barbados,” she shared. “You guys have always inspired me. Everything about my brand, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, has been inspired by you and this country, my people, my family, my friends, my opps. I love all of you guys.”

Gotta love her respect for your roots.

Although her endearing fans, known as the Navy, continue to hope for new music, it’s clear that Rihanna is channeling her creativity into the endeavors she’s most passionate about right now. Her last album, ANTI (2016), featured hits like “Work” with Drake, “Kiss It Better,” “Sex With Me,” and “Love On The Brain,” and she reminded everyone of her vast discography during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in 2023. While her music may be on pause, Rihanna’s legacy remains influential, both through her past hits and her thriving businesses.