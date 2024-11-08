WATCH: Finesse2Tymes and NLE Choppa Drop “Very Demure” Video

Finesse2Tymes is back with a fresh dose of unfiltered attitude in his new “Very Demure” video, teaming up with fellow Memphis star NLE Choppa. A remix of last month’s hit “Demure,” the track and video riff on social media’s latest trends, as the two rappers deliver unapologetically raw verses that prove they’re anything but demure.

Directed by VisionBank, the “Very Demure” video showcases Finesse and NLE Choppa posing alongside a striking yellow Lamborghini, dripping in designer fits and diamonds. NLE joins Finesse with a high-energy verse, throwing in his signature dance moves to keep the energy up.

This release builds excitement for Finesse2Tymes’ upcoming project Art of War, dropping November 22. The album caps off a strong year for the rapper, who’s gained momentum with popular singles like “Down Bad” and “Show Dat Work” featuring GloRilla and Rob49. Art of War is set to further elevate Finesse2Tymes as he heads into 2025.

