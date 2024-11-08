William Demps Transcends Genres With Magnetic New Single ”Secret”

Today, R&B sensation William Demps releases his powerful new single “Secret” through Legacy Music Group (LMG). The track showcases Demps’ extraordinary vocal range and masterful artistry, produced by an all-star team of industry veterans Gavin Williams, Jovan J Dawkins, and Christopher Jackson. Bringing a fresh, soulful sound and unparalleled lyrical melodies, Demps captures the essence of divine love in “Secret”, proving he is an undeniable powerhouse in today’s music scene.

Following the success of “JOY” featuring Israel Houghton, which peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts, “Secret” represents Demps’ evolution as an artist while staying true to his soulful roots. The single masterfully blends retro funk rhythms with contemporary R&B production, creating a rich soundscape that serves as the perfect backdrop for Demps’ captivating vocals.

Initially teased on Instagram on October 30, “Secret” centers on a compelling narrative of overwhelming love that cannot be contained. “Can’t keep it a secret no more,” Demps declares in the chorus, his voice soaring with vulnerability and conviction. The track’s polished production and intricate instrumentals complement Demps’ introspective style, seamlessly blending classic funk rhythms with modern R&B

sensibilities. This immersive sonic landscape reveals Demps’ expansive artistic vision, unfolding themes of faith, joy, and uninhibited expression through a nostalgic groove.

The release of “Secret” marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Demps as he continues to establish himself as a formidable presence in today’s R&B landscape. The single is now available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube and more.

This year has been monumental for William Demps, marked by an electrifying performance of his hit track“ALRIGHT” at the Los Angeles Taste of Soul Festival. With the music video reaching 1.3 million views, his dynamic versatility as a singer has opened doors across both the gospel and R&B space.