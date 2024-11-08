YouTube Star Andre Beadle Dies in Tragic Car Crash in New York

Andre Beadle, a popular YouTube creator with over 59,000 subscribers, died in a car crash early Wednesday morning on the Nassau Expressway in Queens, New York. The New York Police Department (NYPD) reported that officers responded to the scene around 1:12 a.m. after Beadle, 25, lost control of his 2023 BMW sedan while speeding in the left lane.

According to the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad, Beadle veered right, hitting a metal pole, which caused his vehicle to swerve back across the highway and eject him. According to PEOPLE, Emergency responders transported Beadle to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Just hours before the crash, Beadle posted a video featuring his BMW, showing off recent work on the car and taking a night drive near the crash location.

Advertisement