Fear of God Athletics Partners with adidas to Launch New Overtime Elite Team

Fear of God Athletics, in collaboration with adidas, has unveiled its new partnership with Overtime Elite (OTE), introducing the league’s eighth team, Team Athletics. This marks a significant step in Fear of God’s commitment to fostering the next generation of athletes.

“Fear of God has always drawn inspiration from, and been guided by the spirit of sport, both off and on the court. We are excited to be in a position to tangibly reach the next generation through this partnership with OTE. Our goal has always been to inspire the next generation. At a baseline through honest intentional product, we believe we can provide the team with the messages of purpose, confidence, and teamwork, which are foundations for the game of life and basketball.” – Jerry Lorenzo, Fear of God

“We are thrilled to represent Fear of God Athletics in the Overtime Elite basketball league! This partnership goes beyond basketball—it’s about aligning with a higher purpose to make a meaningful impact on the lives of our players. The inspiring work Jerry has done motivates us, and we’re eager to see how our program can reflect the values that Fear of God stands for.” – Fear of God Athletics Head Coach Cilk McSweeney

“We are excited to announce Fear of God Athletics as Overtime Elite’s newest team. Throughout our brief history, we’ve always approached teams and their identities in an unconventional way and have been intentional with partners who aligned with our vision around athlete empowerment. Jerry Lorenzo has created a beloved brand with a high sense of mission, and we’re looking forward to bringing our brands together through basketball, inspiring a whole new generation of fans.” – Tyler Rutstein, Chief Brand Officer, Overtime Elite

The new team will be outfitted in Fear of God Athletics-designed uniforms and performance footwear, combining the brand’s distinctive aesthetic with functionality. Team Athletics is set to debut its look in a game against the City Reapers on Friday, November 8, at OTE Arena. Fans can catch the game streaming live on Amazon Prime Video.

This collaboration not only elevates the style on OTE’s courts but also paves the way for Fear of God’s latest innovation—the II Basketball, the brand’s first true performance sneaker, which will be fully revealed in December 2024.