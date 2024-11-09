How to Keep Calm Under Pressure

Staying cool under pressure is crucial for surviving and thriving in our fast-paced world. From tight deadlines to family emergencies and everything else in between, life is known to throw curveballs.

The problem is that stressful situations can catch us off guard. Fortunately, there are multiple strategies we can employ (for instance, enjoying some gummies for stress relief) to be calm and focused, even when life gets hectic.

Let’s explore some practical tactics.

1. Practice Breathing Methods

One of the quickest and most effective ways to reduce nervous system activity and induce calmness is through your breathing.

This is because controlled breathing can cause physical changes: reduced blood pressure, lower heart rate, and reduced levels of stress hormones.

You can try the 4-7-8 method. Inhale for four seconds, hold your breath for seven seconds and exhale continuously for eight seconds. You can do it several times, one after another, and repeat it each time you’re under pressure.

2. Use Visualization Techniques

Practicing visualization techniques is another option if you are unsure how to stay calm under pressure.

Though it may sound like a gimmick, visualization has been established as an effective method for boosting confidence, improving athletic performance, promoting calmness, and leading to a more positive outlook under pressure.

You can try visualizing by imagining yourself in a peaceful situation or going to your happy place, where you experience positive emotions. You can also imagine yourself solving the issue you’re dealing with and moving past the difficult situation.

These thoughts can help you feel calmer under pressure and shift into problem-solving mode rather than dwelling on the issue.

3. Consider Certain Supplements

As briefly mentioned in the introduction, products like certain gummies can help promote calmness under pressure. One active compound worth trying is cannabidiol, also known as CBD.

This product has been studied for its potential to promote calmness, which can have a big impact when dealing with stress or struggling to fall asleep.

4. Plan, Organize, and Manage Your Time

Have you ever felt under pressure because you didn’t manage your time or expectations correctly?

For example, you thought a project would take less time or be easier, so you procrastinated until the end, only to rush through it by doing two weeks’ worth of work in two days.

If so, don’t feel bad because we’ve all been there. That said, if you often wonder how to calm yourself down and feel like you never have enough time in the day, maybe you need to work on your time management and organization skills.

Here are some tips:



Prioritize with the ABC method – not all tasks are equally important or urgent, so label them accordingly. Label the most urgent and important tasks with the letter A, the middle objectives with the letter B, and the least urgent or important ones with the letter C. This will help you organize your days and tasks better.



– not all tasks are equally important or urgent, so label them accordingly. Label the most urgent and important tasks with the letter A, the middle objectives with the letter B, and the least urgent or important ones with the letter C. This will help you organize your days and tasks better. Use time blocks – a time block can be a scheduled amount of time dedicated to your most important work––the A tasks. Isolate yourself as best as you can and eliminate distractions during that time.



– a time block can be a scheduled amount of time dedicated to your most important work––the A tasks. Isolate yourself as best as you can and eliminate distractions during that time. Plan a buffer – having a buffer (a period to account for unexpected issues and delays) can make a huge difference and help you stay calm under pressure. Even if things aren’t going your way, you know that you have some extra time.

Conclusion

Learning to stay relaxed is about recognizing the process for its difficulty, preparing yourself with patience, and staying consistent. Even the best tactics won’t make a massive difference from one day to the next, but they can help you feel calmer in the long run.