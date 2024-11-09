Rising Star Sej Debuts with Infectious Single “2 Shots”

Today, emerging artist Sej released her highly anticipated debut single, “2 Shots,” via Compound Entertainment. The song marks the official launch of Sej’s career under the label home to Grammy-winning artist NE-YO. “2 Shots” showcases Sej’s signature blend of pop, R&B, and Caribbean rhythms, bringing a carefree, celebratory vibe to listeners. The track celebrates living in the moment, with Sej singing, “Two shots is all I need tonight, show me a good good time till morning light.”

Born in Trinidad, Sej’s early career began with appearances in fashion shows and music videos. Music icon Machel Montano recognized her talent and encouraged her to expand her reach. In 2023, Sej moved to Miami to further her craft, honing her songwriting and vocal skills. Her dedication led to her signing with Compound Entertainment, where she’s set to work alongside icons like NE-YO on future projects.

With more music in the works, Sej plans to continue exploring themes of modern love and relationships, all while proudly representing her Caribbean roots. “2 Shots” marks an exciting beginning for the artist, who is poised to capture hearts with her unique sound and infectious energy.

