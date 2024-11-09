Actress Rosie Perez recently spilled some fascinating 1990s tea, revealing her unexpected role as the matchmaker for one of the most unlikely celebrity pairs of that era: Madonna and Tupac Shakur. Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show this week, Perez shared how a last-minute mix-up at the 1993 Soul Train Music Awards led to her playing cupid between the pop icon and the hip-hop legend.

Perez explained that her original date had canceled just half an hour before she was set to leave for the awards show, citing concerns over being seen by his girlfriend. Frustrated, Perez was about to leave dateless until her close friend Tupac called. After she explained the situation, the rapper immediately volunteered to step in as her date, even joking that her ex would be filled with regret when he saw them together.

As fate would have it, Tupac’s gallant gesture caught the attention of Madonna. When she spotted the pair at the event, Perez recalled, Madonna approached her directly, curious about her relationship with the “How Do You Want It” rapper. Perez assured her they were just friends, to which Madonna responded, “Hook me up.” Without hesitation, Perez agreed to play cupid.

Advertisement

It’s a little-known Hollywood connection that has fascinated fans for decades, adding another layer to the complex and legendary lives of Madonna and Tupac. Thanks to Perez’s impromptu matchmaking, the two superstars were linked for a time in the early ‘90s, a moment Perez looks back on with fond amusement.