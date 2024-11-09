Two years after rapper Tory Lanez was sued for allegedly sideswiping a car containing a pregnant passenger and then fleeing the scene, Lanez is now demanding access to the mental health records of the plaintiffs, Krishna and Jesse Grullon. The lawsuit, initially filed in Miami in 2022, accuses Lanez of causing the January 1, 2021, accident, which reportedly left both passengers injured. Lanez, however, denies being involved in any collision on that date.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Lanez and his legal team are pushing the court to approve their subpoena, which would require Krishna Grullon’s medical provider to release her comprehensive medical records, including psychiatric and psychological information. Lanez’s legal team claims that Krishna has been slow to authorize the release of her medical information, which they argue is necessary for their defense.

Lanez’s request for these records is intended to assess any psychological or emotional impact she may have attributed to the alleged accident. While he continues to deny involvement in the incident, the outcome of this motion could shape the course of the civil suit. So far, the court has not ruled on whether Lanez’s subpoena will be granted, leaving the next steps in this legal battle uncertain.

