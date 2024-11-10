Curry Brand unveiled a festive teaser for the highly anticipated release of De’Aaron Fox’s first signature sneaker, the Fox 1, giving fans a sneak peek at the holiday cheer surrounding its debut. In the playful spot, Santa Claus himself is seen leaving a gift box marked with Fox’s logo under a Christmas tree, with a tag that reads, “From Swipa, To The Chef.” As Santa checks off “#30” on his list—an homage to Steph Curry’s jersey number—the list subtly hints at other NBA athletes with signature shoes, building anticipation for the season’s hottest releases.

Set to launch on Friday, December 6, the Fox 1 will debut in the “Happy Fox Day” colorway, just in time for fans to add it to their holiday wish lists. The holiday spot captures Fox’s love for Christmas and sets the stage for Curry Brand’s exciting entry into signature kicks for Fox, the Sacramento Kings’ star point guard. Curry himself added to the excitement by sharing the post on Instagram with a nod to the fun theme, saying, “It pays to be on Swipa Claus’s nice list. 🎁 Put the Fox 1 under your tree on 12.6.24 🎄.”

The Fox 1 drop marks a new milestone for both Curry Brand and Fox, ushering in a fresh era of signature shoes just in time for the holidays.

