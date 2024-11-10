On this date in 1989, Bed Stuy emcee Pete Nice joined forces with Far Rock mic ripper MC Serch and DJ RIchie Rich for the release of 3rd Bass’ debut LP The Cactus Album on the Def Jam/Columbia imprint. Produced primarily by Sam Sever alongside Pete and Serch, Prince Paul and the Bomb Squad, The Cactus Album contained more songs than any other album that dropped that same year and its kaleidoscopic production made it one of the most recognized LPs of the year. Not bad for a couple of white boys in Hip Hop’s “Golden Era”.

Standout tracks on that album include the lead single “Steppin’ to the A.M.”, “Brooklyn Queens” and “The Gas Face”, which was produced by Prince Paul and featured the late MF DOOM who was then known as Zev Love X of the group KMD(Kausin Much Damage). The album featured several skits which added to the album’s allure because outside of De La Soul’s 3 Ft. High and Rising, there weren’t any concept albums in Hip Hop during that time period.

Salute to Sam Sever, Prince Paul, The Bomb Squad, Pete, Serch and Rich for this important piece of Hip Hop history! What makes it even more exclusive is this year in New Jersey at the Prudential Center in Newark, Pete and Serch reunited for the first time in over two decades to launch a 25-city 3rd Bass tour.

