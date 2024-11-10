Toronto’s Zhali Aims High with New Single “YOURZ”

Toronto-based artist Zhali is making waves with his latest single, “YOURZ,” positioning himself among Canada’s top talent. The new track showcases his smooth delivery and confidence as he flexes about treating his favorite woman and living a life where money is no issue. Zhali’s ambitions put him alongside Canadian heavyweights like The Weeknd, Drake, and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Gaining recognition from major platforms like The Source, AllHipHop, and Lyrical Lemonade, Zhali’s star is on the rise. Raised in Dubai before moving to Toronto, he committed to music after struggling to balance school and his passion. With upcoming performances planned in New York at outlets like On The Radar and Daily Gems, Zhali is set to bring his unique sound to an even broader audience.