Under Armour released the Curry 12 ‘Wardell Mode’ on UA.com and at Under Armour Brand Houses, introducing a cosmic-inspired colorway that reflects Stephen Curry’s intense, competitive nature on the court. The design pays tribute to Curry’s darker, more focused side—what fans have come to recognize as his “Wardell Mode”—a state where he tunes out all distractions and locks in on big plays, drawing defenders into his control as if they’re caught in a black hole’s gravitational pull.

Drawing on this theme, the Curry 12 ‘Wardell Mode’ embodies a mysterious and sleek aesthetic, predominantly black with sharp gray accents that evoke the depths of outer space. Gray particles appear across the black TPU sidewall, imitating swirling matter within a black hole, while the shoelaces feature black and gray tones, adding another layer of contrast to this sleek sneaker. The overall effect is a bold nod to Curry’s ability to dominate any court he steps onto, taking total control of the game’s energy.

For those looking to channel Curry’s focus and relentless spirit, the Curry 12 ‘Wardell Mode’ delivers both style and performance, marking it as a must-have for fans and players alike this season.





