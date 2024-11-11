ABC News along with other news outlets have reported that a deadly shooting took place at Tuskegee University this past weekend during its 100th homecoming celebration, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

The university released an official statement to the press after the shooting stating, “The university is in the process of completing student accountability and notifying parents. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

As of today (November 11), an arrest in the shooting has been made. Jaquez Myrick, 25, of Montgomery, has been arrested and charged federally with possession of a machine gun. Authorities say Myrick was found in possession of a handgun with a machine gun conversion device.

He is not charged for firing or using the gun in the shooting.

Law enforcement found Myrick leaving the scene of the shooting, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. confirmed Sunday afternoon. Myrick is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility until he is picked up by a federal agency, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

Macon County Sheriff André Brunson said he believes there are multiple suspects in the shooting.

“If you‘ve seen some of the videos, there was shooting all over the place. So, I think there will be multiple suspects,” he said. “We’re going to deal with it and try to get every last one of them.”

Officials say an 18-year-old was confirmed dead at the scene. Macon County authorities have identified him as Latavion Johnson. He was a graduate of Charles Henderson High School in Troy, but he was not a student of Tuskegee.