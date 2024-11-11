50 Cent is relentless. The G-Unit honcho is once again taking jabs at Diddy, following Ray J’s recent comments about the Bad Boy Records mogul amid the ongoing sex trafficking lawsuits. After Ray J ran into Diddy’s sons at a Halloween event, he appeared on NewsNation’s Cuomo and shared his thoughts on the publicized scandal, revealing how it had even affected his personal life, including his church visits.

Now, Ray J commented, “They saying that people like the church doing it. So now, I can’t turn cheek to cheek when somebody hit me, because now I’m thinking about butt cheeks, you know? It’s like… It’s a lot, and it’s just not adding up to me.”

His remarks prompted 50 Cent to post a video of the interview on Instagram, joking in the comments, “Oh now I see why they was gonna pack Ray J out, he wilding bro. It feels like he saying this because Diddy down bad. I’m a hit Ray and tell him chill LOL.”

Oh buddy, Ray J didn’t stop there. He doubled down on his comments about the allegations against Diddy during his own broadcast. He stated, “People are getting robbed of not only their money and their spirituality; they’re getting robbed of their womanhood and their manhood. Asses are being taken in ways that nobody can explain!” He then expressed his confusion about how to react to such serious accusations, asking, “Do you chuckle? Do you laugh? Do you help? Do you criticize? Because I see a lot of jokes out there right now talking about baby oil.”

50 Cent, couldn’t help himself and responded to the video with his signature humor, commenting, “[grinning face emoji] oh my God, WTF is Ray J doing LOL [grinning face emojis] hahahahaha [ninja]’s really going crazy out here! [crying face emoji].”

What’s more, the dicey situation took an even more dramatic turn when HOT 97 reported that Ray J’s video sparked a confrontation at a party, where Diddy’s sons reportedly confronted him. The altercation was only defused when Chris Brown intervened. Ray J later spoke to Nicki Minaj about the incident, explaining, “No, we didn’t have a fight. We had a big argument right outside the club. This time, I think I got loud and got aggressive. But it was the third time this happened so I felt like I needed to stand up for myself.” He added, “Even though I was talking shit and we were having a lot of crazy words, I was walking that way to avoid the issue. So that’s what happened and it’s unfortunate.”