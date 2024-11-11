Beyoncé Becomes Most-Nominated Artist in Grammy History with 11 New Nods

Beyoncé made history during Friday’s Grammy nominations ceremony, securing 11 new nominations and officially becoming the most-nominated artist in Grammy history. With 99 career nominations, Beyoncé surpassed her husband, JAY-Z, the previous record holder, highlighting her unprecedented influence and versatility across genres.

Beyoncé's 11 #GRAMMYs nominations:



Best Country Album – CC

Best Country Song – TXHEM

Best Country Duo – IIMOST

Best Country Solo – 16CARR

Best Pop Solo – BDYGRD

Best Pop Duo – LEVII'S

Best Americana – YAYA

Best Melodic Rap – SPGHTTI

SOTY – TXHEM

ROTY – TXHEM

AOTY – CC pic.twitter.com/Z7lAXM5sQa — BEYONCÉ LEGION 𐚁 (@BeyLegion) November 8, 2024

This year’s nominations showcase Beyoncé’s wide-ranging musical reach. Among her standout nods, she’s nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for “16 Carriages,” Best Country/Duo Performance alongside Miley Cyrus for “II Most Wanted,” and Best Americana Performance for “Ya Ya.” Her ability to cross into the country and America reflects her constant innovation and artistic evolution.

Leading this year’s Grammy nominations, Beyoncé continues to expand her legacy while celebrating new musical explorations. Her remarkable achievement reaffirms her status in the music industry and underscores her powerful impact as an artist capable of shaping and redefining genres. The 2024 Grammys are set to be a historic night for Beyoncé and her dedicated fans.

