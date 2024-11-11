Today, acclaimed rapper Cordae released his latest single, “Syrup Sandwiches,” featuring Joey Bada$$. The track, which highlights themes of resilience and success, is produced by Smoko Ono and Thelonius Martin and will appear on Cordae’s highly anticipated third album, The Crossroads, set to drop November 15.

Accompanying the release, Cordae premiered a video directed by Wax Bondo, adding visual depth to the song’s reflective message on the dedication required to achieve success. Known for his multi-platinum hits, three Grammy nominations, and an Emmy win, Cordae continues to share his journey through his music. With The Crossroads on the horizon, fans are eager to hear more of the raw storytelling and lyricism that Cordae is celebrated for.