Doechii Honored with Visionary Award at Femme It Forward Give Her FlowHERS Gala

GRAMMY®-nominated artist Doechii was honored with the Visionary Award at the third Annual Femme It Forward Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The award recognizes her groundbreaking contributions to redefining opportunities for women in music. At the Gala, Doechii wore a striking ensemble by Christopher John Rogers, featuring a floor-length black skirt and a stylish white tank.

The evening also included standout performances from Tanerelle, Jai’Len Josey, Amaria, and Zyah Belle, complemented by DJ sets from DJ Faucet and narration by legendary MC Lyte. Femme It Forward also honored the mentors of its Next Gem Femme program, which supports young women of color in the music industry.

The event highlighted women who are reshaping the cultural landscape and paving the way for future creatives. Doechii’s recognition reinforces her status as one of the most exciting rising stars in music today.

Her success has been remarkable, as she is currently on her sold-out 13-city Alligator Bites Never Heal Tour, supporting her debut mixtape, which charted on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Featured recently on Katy Perry’s single “I’m His, He’s Mine,” Doechii also graced the cover of PAPER Magazine’s 40th Anniversary issue and was a guest on Apple Music’s The Ebro Show. Known for her bold style, energetic pop hits, and distinct sound, Doechii continues to earn widespread acclaim from outlets like Rolling Stone, NPR, and Billboard, solidifying her place as one of music’s brightest new stars.