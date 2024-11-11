Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts delivered a dominant performance in the Eagles’ 34-6 victory over Dallas, totaling four touchdowns—two passing and two rushing—and a 115.0 passer rating. Hurts’ 10 rushing touchdowns this season make him the first quarterback in NFL history to reach that mark in four consecutive seasons.

Hurts also made history by becoming the first quarterback to record a touchdown pass, a rushing touchdown, and a passer rating of 100 or higher in four consecutive games. This achievement surpasses previous records held by Jim Hart, Jeff Hostetler, and Lamar Jackson, who each managed the feat in three consecutive games.

Hurts is now the sixth quarterback since 1970 to record both a passing and rushing touchdown in four consecutive games in a single season, joining a list that includes Justin Fields, Kyler Murray, Josh Allen, Joshua Dobbs, and Michael Vick.

With his Sunday performance, Hurts solidifies his place in NFL history, further cementing his status as one of the league’s most versatile and dynamic quarterbacks.