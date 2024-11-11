Lil Rel Howery Directing and Starring ‘Haunted Heist’ Alongside Tiffany Haddish

Lil Rel Howery is stepping up his filmmaking game as he steps behind the camera to mark his directorial debut with the upcoming horror-comedy Haunted Heist. The film, featuring Howery in a starring role alongside Tiffany Haddish, promises to blend suspense and laughs.

According to Deadline Hollywood, the film is being produced by The Coven, the sales firm behind Terrifier 3, and features a script written by Carl Reid, known for Mr. Crocket.

This sounds fun. Haunted Heist centers on a group of four estranged friends who reunite for what they believe will be a simple gathering at a seemingly ordinary house. However, one of the friends has a hidden agenda: He plans to rob the house and needs the others’ help to find a priceless antique. Things take a terrifying turn when they realize the house is haunted, and they must put aside their differences to survive both the ghostly dangers and each other.

How Howery sums up the film’s premise, “[F]our estranged friends reunite at what appears to be a typical house. But one friend has ulterior motives; he plans to rob the place and needs their help to find an antique worth a fortune. But the house is straight up haunted, and the group must squash their differences to survive the night and an insane pack of ghosts.”

Get this: production on Haunted Heist is set to begin in January. Howery will produce the film alongside Josh Feldman and Sean King O’Grady from Death Ground, a production company also involved in Howery’s upcoming sci-fi thriller The Mill. Death Ground is also the team behind Mr. Crocket. Executive producers for the project include Feras Majid Shammami and Jesse Ford from Robinwood7.