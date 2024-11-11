Lil Zay Osama Sentenced To 14 Months In Prison Over Federal Gun Case

Back in May of this year, NYC drill rapper Isaiah Dukes aka Lil Zay Osama entered a guilty plea in his federal gun case. Earlier this week, a press release issued by the United States Attorney’s Office in New York’s Eastern District stated that Osama was sentenced to a mere 14 months in prison and a $10,000 fine, which is a slap on the wrist for aa federa lgun charge.

“Today’s sentence serves as a warning that those who possess illegal guns, particularly with switches that convert those guns into machine guns, will be held accountable for their actions and for the danger they pose to our community,” United States Attorney Breon Peace stated in the press release about Osama’s sentence.

According to police reports, the 27-year-old rapper left a loaded Glock 22.40 caliber pistol with a “switch” (allows the gun to fire more than one bullet with one trigger pull) in an Uber in Queens. The driver saw Dukes holding his weapon and noticed it was still in the vehicle when he got out and reported the weapon to law enforcement.

Osama is set to begin his sentence this month.