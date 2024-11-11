Logic, remember him? The lyrical rapper recently shared with TMZ that his current rap style hasn’t been as financially successful as he hoped, prompting him to shift his musical direction. Oh, really?

So the 34-year-old rapper spoke candidly about his new creative plans while in Detroit, explaining that his focus on traditional hip-hop had not been paying the bills. At least he’s being honest.

“I’ve been on a run of doing super hip-hop music, but that stuff doesn’t pay the bills,” he admitted, acknowledging the financial realities of the music industry.

Okay, while reflecting on his past successes with more mainstream, party-driven tracks, Logic revealed that he plans to adopt a sound similar to Playboi Carti’s “turn-up” style in the coming year. “I made my money doing pop and turn-up tracks, and I’ve been lucky to make music from my heart. But next year, I’m about to drop all this Carti-style trap and have some fun. It’s okay to make money, too,” he said, signaling a significant shift in his approach to music.

Yes, Logic, it’s okay to make money too.

Now get this, Logic’s long-awaited Ultra 85 project, which has taken nearly eight years to complete, will feature contributions from artists like T Man The Wizard, DJ Drama, ADÉ, Lucy Rose, Zelooperz, and Robert Ivory. Originally teased as a potential retirement album in 2020, Ultra 85 was shelved in favor of No Pressure. Fans speculated that Ultra 85 had simply been rebranded, and a clue in the outro of No Pressure’s track “Heard Em Say” seemed to confirm this, with a robotic voice declaring, “This concludes the No Pressure program… welcome to the Ultra 85 program.”

In an interesting twist, Logic’s newfound inspiration, Playboi Carti, recently made headlines with a feature on Tyler, The Creator’s Chromakopia. Although Carti’s contribution to the album, on the track “Thought I Was Dead” with ScHoolboy Q, is exclusive to the vinyl release, it has captured fans’ attention. Carti’s verse, delivered in a deeper tone over pulsing tribal drums, leaked online after the album’s streaming debut on October 28, sparking further interest.

As we wait for Logic to shift towards a more upbeat, trap-heavy sound, fans are eager to see how his style evolves to match the industry’s changing trends. This pivot represents a strategic move for the 34-year-old rapper, who is balancing his artistic integrity with a more commercially viable approach—ready to make an impact once again on his own terms.

Well, this is going to be interesting. Good luck to Logic in the next phase of his rap career.