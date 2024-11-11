Mach-Hommy Announces One-Night-Only NYC Performance at Lincoln Center

Rapper and producer Mach-Hommy has announced an exclusive one-night-only performance at The Appel Room at Lincoln Center in New York City on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The show will feature a full live rendition of his acclaimed album #RICHAXXHAITIAN, offering fans a unique chance to experience his powerful storytelling and lyrical depth in an intimate setting.

This performance marks Mach-Hommy’s first-ever concert in New York City, set against the iconic skyline backdrop of The Appel Room. Known for his raw talent and innovative sound, this rare show promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans.

Tickets are available now at jazz.org.

