MT Pop Claims Title At Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final In Mumbai

Popping sensation MT Pop became the first Vietnamese dancer to claim the Red Bull Dance Your Style title after delivering a high-energy performance against French dancer Rubix in the 2024 World Final in Mumbai, India on Saturday.

Following 145 events in 48 countries, the world’s top 16 dancers travelled to Mumbai for a chance to compete for the prestigious title. The first step saw the eight pre-final winners and eight wildcards compete in the pre-final at Famous Studios on Wednesday, November 6 and Thursday, November 7. Eight dancers then progressed to Saturday’s World Final which was hosted by South African star Candice Modiselle and iconic Indian dancer Melvin Louis. Held at NSCI Mumbai, more than 5,500 spectators created an incredible atmosphere for the competitors.

The dancers competed to unpredictable hits from funk, pop, rock, hip hop, disco and more and – with no panel of judges, no planned choreography and no pre-chosen music – the competitors needed to flex their skills, musicality and stamina to win the crowd’s votes to progress. In the final, it was popping star MT Pop who clinched victory with a dynamic display in an electrifying showdown against French hip-hop dancer Rubix.

Advertisement

MT Pop said, “There are a lot of emotions right now, I am super happy and excited. We are here for the love, for the culture and for the dance. We don’t speak the same language but here tonight we shared a language and a message with dance. For me it was really an honour dancing with all the competitors, it was a special moment in my life.”

MT Pop now joins an elite group as just the fourth dancer to win the coveted global title. The inaugural World Final took place in Paris, France in 2019 where Dutch dancer Shinshan was crowned the first-ever champion. In 2022, Japan’s The D Soraki dazzled the audience at the World Final in Johannesburg, South Africa, while last year Waackxxxy from South Korea became the first female World Champion.

The next Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final will light up Los Angeles, USA, on October 11, 2025.