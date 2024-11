Rihanna’s Navy may be waiting quite a while for new music—possibly forever. While in Barbados speaking on her Fenty Skin cosmetics line, Rihanna spoke about music, stating, “God had other plans for me.”

“Music was the thing that got the attention, but God had other plans for me,” Rihanna said. “I cannot express what this day means to me, to be able to celebrate with people that deserve it the most. Thank you to my country.”