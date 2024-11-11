Saweetie Hosts Femme It Forward’s 3rd Annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala, Honoring Women Trailblazers

Pamela Garcia-Agurre

The 3rd Annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala, hosted by Saweetie and presented by Femme It Forward in collaboration with Live Nation, took center stage on November 8 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Organized by Femme It Forward’s President and CEO, Heather Lowery, and executive producers Miatta Johnson and Massah David, this year’s gala celebrated women of color who have made significant contributions across various fields. Spotify returned as a sponsor for the highly anticipated event.

This year’s gala brought together influential artists, industry leaders, and tastemakers to honor outstanding figures like GloRilla, Doechii, Jill Scott, Chloe & Halle Bailey, Snoop Dogg, Nija, and Lady London. Executives from Netflix, United Talent Agency (UTA), and Amazon attended to serve as mentors, offering guidance to the next generation of women in entertainment.

In her opening remarks, Heather Lowery acknowledged the event’s significance with the theme “No Rain, No Flowers,” a message featured on each flower bouquet given to honorees. Each woman honored received a physical bouquet and award, symbolizing their profound impact and the resilience required to lead.

The evening featured unforgettable performances by Tanerelle, Jai’Len Josey, Amaria, and Zyah Belle. Hip-hop pioneer MC Lyte narrated the evening, while DJ Faucet delivered electrifying sets, setting a celebratory tone. This year’s Give Her FlowHERS Gala underscored Femme It Forward’s ongoing commitment to uplifting and empowering women of color in entertainment, making it a powerful and resonant moment in the cultural landscape.