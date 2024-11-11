Didn’t Drake have a song called “No Friends in the Industry.” Well, Young Thug may not be as amicable with Gunna as fans had hoped following his recent release from prison. Over the weekend, Thugga posted—and then quickly deleted—a tweet that left many questioning the state of his relationship with his former collaborator. The tweet, which was directed at Gunna, read: “Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don’t know you my guy.”

Young Thug just deleted this tweet pic.twitter.com/KYU9E4Knj1 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 9, 2024

This not so cryptic message has reignited speculation about the rift between the two rappers. Fans had already wondered whether their friendship had been strained after Gunna’s release from prison in 2022, following his Alford plea deal.

ICYMI, Gunna’s decision to take the plea led many to believe he had cooperated with authorities, which fueled rumors that he had “snitched” on Young Thug and other members of the YSL label. Despite denying these accusations and continuing to support YSL, Gunna was labeled a “snitch” by a large portion of the hip-hop community.

Advertisement

In the wild months since, during that trial that is, things seemed to take a positive turn when, in 2024, Thug’s lawyer made a request to the court to allow Thug to continue making music with Gunna, citing contractual obligations to YSL. This led many to believe the two had reconciled, or at least were on better terms. However, Thug’s recent tweet casts doubt on that narrative, prompting fans to question whether there was still tension between them.

While some speculated that Thug’s use of “Gunna” could have been a misspelling of “Going to” and directed at himself rather than Gunna, the context of the tweet—combined with the ongoing allegations surrounding Gunna’s plea deal—adds a layer of uncertainty to their relationship.

First off, who really thinks “Gunna” was a typo for “Going to.” Like, c’mon. That’s a stretch of all stretches.

Anyways, Gunna’s attorney, Steve Sadow, has repeatedly dismissed the snitching rumors. In an Instagram post, Sadow clarified, “Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail. He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies.” Despite these claims, the back-and-forth between Thug and Gunna continues to fuel debate among fans.

Anyway, Thug is home. That matters. The rest doesn’t.