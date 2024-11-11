Shaboozey Among Stars to Perform During NFL Thanksgiving Day Halftime Shows

The NFL is set to deliver exciting Thanksgiving halftime shows across all three games on November 28, 2024, with performances from celebrated music and entertainment artists.

Country music’s rising star Shaboozey, a six-time Grammy nominee, will kick off the day at the Detroit Lions game against the Chicago Bears at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Known for his unique blend of alternative country and hip-hop, Shaboozey brings his hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” to Ford Field for a memorable performance.

At 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, Grammy-winning Lainey Wilson, reigning ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year, will perform during the Dallas Cowboys game against the New York Giants. Wilson’s show will mark the kickoff for The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign and promises fans a festive, high-energy set.

Advertisement

Closing the night, violinist Lindsey Stirling will perform at Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers take on the Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Stirling’s captivating mix of pop, classical, and electronic violin will bring a dynamic finish to the Thanksgiving lineup.

Shaboozey’s hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has climbed back to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking its 16th week at the top and tying the longest reign of the decade. First reaching No. 1 in July, the country-pop crossover now matches the success of Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” from 2023.

On the all-time chart, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is one of only five songs to lead for at least 16 weeks, just behind Lil Nas X’s record-holding “Old Town Road.” The song also extends a 20-week run on the Hot Country Songs chart, among only nine titles to reach this milestone.